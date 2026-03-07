The week in charts: Stranded ships, GDP overhaul, GST mop-up, India EV push

According to Kpler's analysis of 223 container vessels between 28 February and 4 March, at least 37 were unable to exit the Gulf, meaning they cannot resume rotations until transit reopens. Some containers were headed for India, most notably, MSC Panaya to Vizhinjam, and Tema Express and One Majesty to Mundra. India is particularly at risk as over a third of its crude imports pass through the strait. India currently has crude stocks sufficient for about 25 days, plus petrol and diesel for another 25 days, Mint reported.