Will the West Asia war accelerate the age of electricity? Explained in charts

Shock response

The problem is not just the spike in oil prices, but the extent to which it persists. It is currently anyone’s guess as to how long the war will extend, or when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen to normal shipping, or when oil prices will start declining. In that context, Birol’s comments implying a structural shift in global energy supplies become important. The 1973 oil shock is a case in point, even though the oil price spike during that crisis was much sharper than in the current crisis.