When the 1973 oil crisis struck, it dramatically changed the way that economies used fossil fuels such as petroleum. Economies are still fossil-fuel dependent, but much less than about 50 years ago. The West Asia war could prove another turning point in the story of dependence on fossil fuels. In a recent interview with the Guardian, International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Barol said the US-Iran war had changed the fossil fuel industry forever.
Will the West Asia war accelerate the age of electricity? Explained in charts
SummaryThe 1973 oil crisis dramatically changed the way that economies used fossil fuels such as petroleum. The ongoing US-Iran war could also reshape energy usage—for good.
When the 1973 oil crisis struck, it dramatically changed the way that economies used fossil fuels such as petroleum. Economies are still fossil-fuel dependent, but much less than about 50 years ago. The West Asia war could prove another turning point in the story of dependence on fossil fuels. In a recent interview with the Guardian, International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Barol said the US-Iran war had changed the fossil fuel industry forever.
About the Author
Howindialives.com is a Delhi-based venture set up by former business journalists to combine public data and technology for decision-making. We cover the entire data chain: collect data; process, interpret and visualize it; and design outputs. We have been a data partner to Mint since 2015, narrating data stories and more.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More