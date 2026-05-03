Will the West Asia war accelerate the age of electricity? Explained in charts

When the 1973 oil crisis struck, it dramatically changed the way that economies used fossil fuels such as petroleum. Economies are still fossil-fuel dependent, but much less than about 50 years ago. The West Asia war could prove another turning point in the story of dependence on fossil fuels. In a recent interview with the Guardian, International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Barol said the US-Iran war had changed the fossil fuel industry forever.