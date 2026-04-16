Up to 66% crash: How West Asia war battered India’s top Gulf trade

Manjul Paul
2 min read16 Apr 2026, 01:04 PM IST
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Trade figures with India’s top Gulf partners—the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq—are bleeding red. (Image: Pexel)
Summary
The government released trade data for March, the month severely impacted by the West Asia war. The data showed a sizeable decline in both exports and imports, especially with the top Gulf trade partners.

The West Asia war has taken a toll on India’s trade. Exports declined 7.4% year-on-year in March, and imports fell 6.5%, per the commerce ministry data. Trade figures with India’s top Gulf partners—the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iraq—are bleeding red, weighing significantly on overall numbers.

India’s exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are among the top 20 trade partners, crashed 61.9% year-on-year and 45.7%, respectively, in March. In absolute terms, exports to the UAE declined to $1.3 billion from the pre-war average of $3.3 billion. Exports to Saudi Arabia declined to $0.5 billion from the pre-war average of nearly $0.9 billion.

On the import front, four countries featured in the top 20. India’s imports from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Qatar declined 37.3% to 66.3% during the month. In absolute terms, imports from these four countries fell to $6.2 billion in March, down from the pre-war average of $11.4 billion.

This is not the first time that exports and imports to Gulf nations have declined year-on-year, but the magnitude is unmatched, at least in recent years.

Also Read | India's March trade gap narrows to $20.67 bn on year


The West Asia conflict, which started on 28 February when the US and Israel attacked Iran, snowballed into a full-fledged war, leading to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and crippling trade with West Asian countries.

Further, attacks on oil and gas infrastructure led to a massive energy crisis, severely impacting India. The limited data release offers a glimpse of the war's impact. Detailed release of the data, likely at the end of the month, will offer more insights.

Also Read | West Asia war: Ports may extend export relief till April-end

The crash in trade value is also visible in how Gulf countries moved in India’s trading partner rankings. On the export side, the UAE slipped from India’s second-largest export destination in February to fourth in March, while Saudi Arabia fell sharply from sixth to 20th.

The impact on imports was equally stark. The UAE dropped from second to fourth, Saudi Arabia from fifth to eighth, Iraq from seventh to 16th, and Qatar from 18th to 20th.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Chinese jitters amid the war’s trade turmoil: What’ll it do?

While the data is limited, it shows that India’s top Gulf trade partners played a significant role in influencing the headline export and import numbers. Mint calculations show that a large part of the drag came from these key Gulf countries. The year-on-year change in exports would have been -1.5% (as against -7.4% overall) if the UAE and Saudi Arabia were excluded from the calculations.

Similarly, if the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Qatar are excluded, the y-o-y change in imports would have been 9.1% as opposed to (-)6.5%, underscoring the importance of these countries in India’s trade dynamics.

Overall, the Gulf countries—the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman—account for about 14% of India’s exports and 19.5% of its imports. India relies heavily on these nations for oil and gas imports, with 40% of its imports coming from them alone. India is also a significant exporter of basmati rice to these countries, which is also taking a hit.

About the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experience turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

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