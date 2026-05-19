Iran war to slow down India’s FY27 economic growth: rating agencies

New Delhi: India’s FY27 economic growth rate is likely to slow from that of the year ended 31 March, due to the West Asia war pushing crude oil to uncomfortable levels, fanning domestic inflation, and eroding the room for monetary easing, according to rating agencies India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) and Icra Ltd.
Icra lowered its FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for India to 6.2% from the earlier projection of 6.5% in the face of the energy shock induced by the West Asia war.
India Ratings stated that the domestic economy is likely to expand by 6.7% in FY27, down from 7.6% in the year ended March. This is the agency’s first forecast for FY27 using the 2022-23 base year.