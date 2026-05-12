West Bengal to join Digital Agriculture Mission soon

With the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government taking charge in West Bengal, the state is expected to shortly join the Centre’s Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM) in a major push towards technology-driven farm reforms, said two government officials close to the development.
"Discussions are underway between the West Bengal government and the Union agriculture ministry to integrate farmers into the AgriStack platform, with an agreement to be inked shortly on the same," said one of the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
DAM aims to create digital identities for farmers, improve crop monitoring, streamline subsidy delivery and enhance access to insurance and credit facilities. West Bengal is the only state yet to join the mission.
The move is expected to benefit millions of farmers in the state through better data-driven policymaking and targeted welfare schemes.