Western Australia working on critical minerals JVs with Indian mining majors
Summary
- The focus of an emerging India-Australia partnership in will be on lithium, vanadium and green steel as well as nickel, copper and magnetite.
New Delhi: Major Indian mining firms are in talks with authorities in Western Australia exploring investments in the mineral-rich province, said Nashid Choudhury, the region's investment and trade commissioner for India and the Gulf. Choudhury said the province is currently mapping and building a pipeline of joint ventures with major Indian firms.