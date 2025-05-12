Changes in western disturbances may adversely affect food security, crop productivity
SummaryWestern disturbances are crucial for winter precipitation in northern India, but their changing patterns could lead to reduced crop yields and increased irrigation costs.
The frequency and nature of western disturbances in India has changed over the past few years, a development that could adversely affect agriculture and food security, the top official of the country’s weather office said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more