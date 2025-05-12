Also Read | Cold wave to boost wheat and mustard crops; may hit chickpea and potato yield

According to a research paper by Kieran MR Hunt of the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading in the UK, western disturbances, which usually occur during the December to March period, are becoming far more common in May, June and July, months when they were previously rare. These storms have been twice as common in June in the past 20 years than they were during the previous 50, suggesting that the season for western disturbances has lengthened.