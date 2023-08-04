Western lenders may regret forcing Ukraine to turn to the IMF

Surcharges are not the end of the attached strings. All IMF loans come with economic prescriptions. On paper these should boost growth and fiscal discipline, helping the borrowing country to repay its debts. The fund has struggled to adapt its bread-and-butter prescriptions for misbehaving economies to an economy under siege. Some of its suggestions may prove useful. After getting into a scuffle with the government last year about printing money, the central bank will welcome the fund’s demand that no more printing take place. Other reforms, such as a commitment to reactivate domestic debt markets, are admirable, if a little difficult to get going while bombs fall. But the imf’s most substantial reforms typically revolve around restraining spending, which is simply not an option so long as Ukraine is at war. So far, the fund has said it plans to recommend fiscal reforms, but stayed vague on the details. Given that it has a reputation for heavy-handedness, any missteps in Ukraine could prove disastrous.