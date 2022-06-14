WFP aid grossly inadequate, Piyush Goyal tells WTO meet

WFP aid grossly inadequate, Piyush Goyal tells WTO meet3 min read . 12:58 AM IST
- Minister says wider deal on patents waiver needed to address covid pandemic concerns
GENEVA :Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday pressed India’s case for countries to be allowed to restrict foodgrain exports to the World Food Programme (WFP) from their public stockpiles, saying the UN agency had failed to respond adequately to help people in hunger.
GENEVA :Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday pressed India’s case for countries to be allowed to restrict foodgrain exports to the World Food Programme (WFP) from their public stockpiles, saying the UN agency had failed to respond adequately to help people in hunger.
On a second packed day at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) ministerial meeting in Geneva, Goyal also delivered India’s demand for patents waivers as part of the international response to the covid-19 pandemic. This exemption, he said, must include diagnostics and therapeutics besides vaccines, in line with an India-South Africa joint proposal.
On a second packed day at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) ministerial meeting in Geneva, Goyal also delivered India’s demand for patents waivers as part of the international response to the covid-19 pandemic. This exemption, he said, must include diagnostics and therapeutics besides vaccines, in line with an India-South Africa joint proposal.
India wants countries to be allowed to restrict WFP exports and to use these foodgrains for humanitarian aid, including government-to-government assistance.
“Sri Lanka is going through a severe crisis. Other countries in our region are also facing problems. Bangladesh needs food supplies, Bhutan needs food supplies, and we have the stocks in our public stockholding programme to be able to help friendly neighbours and help countries in distress, help other developing nations, help the less developed countries, the poor, the vulnerable sections of society.
“I fail to understand what is it that is holding back the WTO and its members from also allowing government-to-government purchases for humanitarian purposes in the event of a problem, in the event of food security being threatened," the minister said.
Buttressing his argument with data, Goyal said that until three or four years ago, the WFP could only procure 3 million tonnes of foodgrain a year. In 2021, it was able to procure just 4.47 million tonnes at a cost of of about $1.7 billion.
“It is grossly inadequate to serve in the event of a humanitarian crisis or a problem faced by many countries in terms of their food security," he said.
On the second burning issue of the day, the demand for patents waiver, Goyal said, “We must redouble our efforts and commence negotiations on therapeutics and diagnostics as well, as the pandemic is far from over, particularly for the developing countries, including the least developed countries… There is opposition to include therapeutics and diagnostics, which could at least pave the way to tackle any crisis."
Goyal emphasized the need to ramp up production of therapeutics and diagnostics to achieve a comprehensive ‘test and treat’ strategy, arguing it was too late in the day to look only at a deal on vaccines.
Goyal said that it was disappointing that for those countries that were opposing the waiver proposal, the “super profits" of their pharma companies mattered more than concern for humanity.
“If it’s only vaccines that we are looking at providing, I think it’s too late in the day for that. The pandemic has run its initial course. Currently vaccines are not in short supply. If you’re not even able to look at the near-term future and the requirements of that period, then I think it’s pretty much clear… super profits of a few pharmaceutical companies prevail over global good."
The patents waiver is being mainly opposed by the UK and Switzerland.
He raised the concern that a ‘permanent solution’ on public stockholding, a long-standing Indian demand, will not be finalised in the ongoing meeting. “I think it’s extremely sad that a programme which is under consideration for several decades, which has been agreed to by the entire membership in 2013, confirmed by the General Council in 2014, reaffirmed in 2015 is still not being finalised, not being brought into the agreements before us," Goyal said.