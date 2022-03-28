What $400 bn merchandise exports mean for the economy

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was introduced to boost domestic manufacturing and exports by incentivising incremental sales to make India competitive in global markets. The scheme is open for sectors such as textile products, automobile and auto components, drugs, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components. It aims to boost manufacturing capabilities and encourage export-oriented production. For example, India has been trying to raise its share in global textile exports. The PLI scheme is expected to raise mobile phone exports to $5.5 bn in FY22 from $3.16 bn in FY21.