What a record harvest means for India

What consumers pay for food depends on several factors. While higher production of pulses and oilseeds is a relief, since India is also dependent on imports to meet domestic consumption, how global prices move will be a determining factor. This is particularly true for oilseeds where India is acutely dependent on imports to meet half of its domestic requirement. Last year, India’s edible oil import bill shot to ₹1.2 trillion. In addition, the upcoming Kharif crop season, planting for which begins in June, will be critical, as will be vegetable output, which varies due to seasonal factors.