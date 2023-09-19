What a slowing China implies for future, in charts

China is slowing down. By its own high standards, that is. In the first half of 2023, the Chinese economy grew at a rate of 5.5%, above the official 5% target, but well below its historical rate of growth. At the same time, it faces deflation and rising youth unemployment. These data points suggest an economic slowdown—a possibility that has sent shock waves around the world, because we have become used to a China that consistently grows at double-digit rates. Plus, it is so deeply embedded in global supply chains that a fall in Chinese demand is expected to have a wide impact. It is often said that when China sneezes, the world catches a cold. But the reality is that some countries are more at risk from a slowdown in China.