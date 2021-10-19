What Air India’s sale means for the country

Air India had become a major liability draining away tax-payers’ money, which could otherwise have been utilised for many welfare schemes targeted at the poor. One can see that the airline’s mountain of debt had only been piling up and worsening every year rather than improving. At the end of August this year, it had a colossal debt of ₹61,652 crore. Talace Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Tata Sons Ltd, will assume ₹15,300 crore of debt, with the balance ₹46,262 crore taken over by the government’s Air India Asset Holding Ltd. The Tatas will also pay ₹2,700 crore in cash to the government.