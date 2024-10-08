What America’s presidential election means for world trade

Ms Harris’s views on trade, as on many other topics, are cloudier. She is certainly not a champion of free trade. When Mr Trump renegotiated America’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada in 2020, she was one of only ten senators to vote against it, arguing that it was especially weak in its environmental protections. And like Mr Biden, Ms Harris displays no enthusiasm for traditional trade negotiations. At the same time she is most definitely not a “tariff woman". She regularly describes Mr Trump’s universal-tariff idea as a national sales tax, and has made it the focal point of her criticism of Mr Trump’s economic plans, citing estimates that it would raise prices for the typical family by about $4,000 per year.