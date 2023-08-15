Mint Explainer: Why do non-tariff barriers hinder Indian exports?
Summary
- Non-tariff barriers could come in the form of regulations, standards, testing, certification or pre-shipment inspection that are aimed to protect human, animal or plant health and environment
Indian exports are facing a range of headwinds, chiefly lack of demand from western economies amid high inflation globally due to long-drawn geo-political tensions. But goods exports are also facing rampant non-tariff barriers. Mint explains what non-tariff barriers are and why India should seek their removal during free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.