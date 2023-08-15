Indian exports to the US face authorization requirements that are complex and time-consuming, and include several agreements and protocols. Fulfilling such requirements creates the unnecessary burden of high costs and delay in the export of consignments. GTRI says that the US banned import of wild shrimp from India in May 2018, terming Indian fishing practices as non-compliant with US regulations to protect sea turtles. The US insisted on equipping fishing gear with Turtle Excluder Devices (TED) to ensure no turtle is harmed during fishing. For export of chemicals to EU, Indian firms need to comply with EU’s REACH regulation. This requires paying a high registration fee for each chemical and sharing cost and technical data with the EU. The EU regulations prevent Ayurvedic drugs from entering European markets. It requires 15 years of safe use data from a European country in addition to many other conditions.