GDP estimation is fraught with several inconsistencies, one of which is the quarterly measure of economic activity. What are quarterly GDP estimates? It is often assumed that these are estimates of GDP during three months of a year. Remember the NSO has not even finished estimating the GDP for the year ended 31 March, which is why only a provisional estimate is available as of now for the year FY23. That estimate will be updated and revised several times over the next two years, as information becomes available.