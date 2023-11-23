What Asia’s economic revolution means for the world
Summary
- Links between the region’s countries are getting stronger. But America’s loss is not entirely China’s gain
The phrase “factory Asia" describes one of history’s most impressive economic achievements. Over the past half-century Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and, more recently, China became bustling hubs for manufacturing goods, which they then exported to the rest of the world, especially the well-off West. Millions of Asians escaped poverty by making stuff; many grew prosperous. Now the region’s economic model is shifting again, with consequences for Asia and for the world.