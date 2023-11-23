What Asia’s economic revolution means for the world

The economic implications are exciting. Today the disparities in income across Asia are vast, with GDP per person ranging from $8,000 in India to $49,000 in Japan, adjusting for purchasing power. Just as integration with the eu helped incomes in eastern Europe catch up with those in the west, so too integration in Asia should lift incomes in the south and south-east. The savings of richer, ageing Asian countries are being put to good use in poorer and younger ones, where they are helping to spread prosperity while generating healthy returns for investors. Increased trade should reduce prices for consumers, and more investment should bring down the cost of capital.