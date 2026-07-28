Explainer: What Attari-Wagah closure means for India-Pakistan trade

The suspension of trade at the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post (ICP) has effectively shut down India's last operational land trade route with Pakistan. Responding to a recent Lok Sabha query, the government said any decision on resuming trade would be considered within the same national security framework under which it was suspended. Mint explains the corridor's importance as a vital gateway for imports from Afghanistan and a key support for Punjab's extensive logistics ecosystem, even as direct bilateral trade with Pakistan shrank sharply after ties deteriorated in 2019 following the Pulwama attack in Jammu & Kashmir.
What is the Attari-Wagah trade route?
The Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post (ICP), located about 28 km from Amritsar on the India-Pakistan border, has historically been India's only operational land trade corridor with Pakistan. Developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) as the country's first integrated land port, the 120-acre facility has direct connectivity to National Highway-1. Besides facilitating bilateral trade with Pakistan, it also served as an important transit route for trade with Afghanistan.