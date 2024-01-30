What Bibek Debroy thinks of jobs, taxes and the economy
Summary
- In an interview with Mint, Bibek Debroy, chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, talks about job creation, challenges facing Indian economy and what can be done to make I-T regime more attractive.
More jobs need to be created in the economy in line with its growth, especially for the urban young, and the new personal income tax (I-T) regime needs to be further sweetened to encourage its adoption, Bibek Debroy, chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, said. In an interview ahead of the National Democratic Alliance government’s pre-election budget on Thursday, Debroy said the only way to make the new personal I-T regime more attractive is to reduce tax rates. The challenges facing the Indian economy include disruptions to the global supply chain, logistics problems and maybe even crude oil prices, Debroy said. Edited excerpts: