What Bibek Debroy thinks of jobs, taxes and the economy

On challenges to the economy

An area of concern is geopolitical uncertainty. It is no longer (between) Russia and Ukraine. The concerns include disruption of the global supply chain, logistics problems and maybe even crude prices. Secondly, there are still concerns about employment generation. Economic growth is happening, but a commensurate increase in jobs is not yet happening. We can argue about the numbers, source of data, but the fact of the matter is that not enough jobs are being created, particularly for the urban young. This is a largish question mark. The small question mark is to what extent has consumption revived. I can give you numbers to show it has revived. How robust is that? Similarly, how robust is the revival in private investment? Again, I can give you numbers to show that private investment has been going up. (But) how robust is that? The Union government has been making a lot of capital expenditure (capex), subject to fiscal constraints. State governments not so much. These, I think, are the concerns. None of them are very serious concerns because all said and done, the economy has been doing reasonably well. I can give you figures that private capex is happening; all I said is I cannot yet argue it is broad-based and robust enough. On both consumption and private investments, I can show figures that these are happening.