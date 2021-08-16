Consumption is picking up; here's proof

The results of the 53rd OBICUS show the average capacity utilization (CU) rate steadily improved from the second to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, indicating economic recovery and improving demand conditions following the first wave of covid-19.

What is OBICUS and its purpose?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts a quarterly Order Books, Inventories and Capacity Utilization Survey (OBICUS) for the manufacturing sector. It includes data on new orders received, pending orders at the start of the quarter and at the end of the quarter, total inventories for work-in-progress (WiP) and finished goods (FG) at the end of the quarter and production in terms of quantity and value during the quarter, i.e., item-wise vis-à-vis installed capacity. It helps policymakers estimate CU, ratio of total inventories to sales, and the ratio of raw material and finished goods inventory to sales.

What is capacity utilization (CU)?

It assesses the operating efficiency of a manufacturing unit—the extent of utilization of manufacturing and productive capacities of the plant or factory. It is a measure of the ratio of actual output levels to the installed capacity beyond which average cost of production begins to rise. A CU number below 100% indicates that the organization is operating at less than full potential and can increase production without incurring additional costs associated with purchasing new machinery or land. Above 85% CU rate is generally considered as the optimal rate for most countries.

What do the recent results of the 53rd OBICUS say?

The survey covering 584 manufacturing companies showed that the average CU rate had increased to 69.4 in Q4 FY21 from 66.6% in the previous quarter. This shows improved demand conditions after the abatement of the pandemic and the easing of the lockdown. New orders growth (year-on-year) after two quarters of being negative was now positive.

During first wave, what was the trend in CU?

With CU falling to 68.6% during the third quarter of FY20, gross domestic product (GDP) decelerated to 4.1%. The onslaught of the first wave of the pandemic saw CU falling sharply to 47.3% in Q1 FY21. However, with staggered unlock happening and the virus abating, CU for Q2 FY21 recovered and rose to 63.3%. Due to the impact of the coronavirus, countries worldwide have seen similar declining trends in their CU. The US saw its CU fall to 63.41% in April 2020 from 73.18% in March 2020.

What’s the significance of OBICUS?

It provides valuable inputs for monetary policy and helps policy-makers gauge demand conditions. With the survey showing changes in order books, inventory levels of raw materials and CU, it helps in the estimation of economic activity and inflationary pressures. CU responds to the overall business cycle: changes in demand lead to changes in production volumes. Improved CU reflects rise in consumption and also better supply chain, especially in terms of key raw materials, infrastructure support, and industrial relations.

