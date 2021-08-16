Consumption is picking up; here's proof

It assesses the operating efficiency of a manufacturing unit—the extent of utilization of manufacturing and productive capacities of the plant or factory. It is a measure of the ratio of actual output levels to the installed capacity beyond which average cost of production begins to rise. A CU number below 100% indicates that the organization is operating at less than full potential and can increase production without incurring additional costs associated with purchasing new machinery or land. Above 85% CU rate is generally considered as the optimal rate for most countries.