What CFOs are saying about higher-for-longer rates
Kristin Broughton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
SummaryInterest rates were set to fall. Now, companies are hunting for ways to offset higher debt costs, making sure potential deals are worth the extra financing cost and bracing for more sales pressure.
Finance chiefs began the year expecting the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, with some anticipating a trim as early as March. Instead, CFOs are reworking their plans and settling in for rates to remain airborne for a while.
