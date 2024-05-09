What CFOs are saying about higher-for-longer rates

Finance chiefs began the year expecting the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, with some anticipating a trim as early as March. Instead, CFOs are reworking their plans and settling in for rates to remain airborne for a while.

Last week the Fed held its benchmark federal-funds rate firm at a range between 5.25% and 5.5%, the highest level in more than two decades. Chair Jerome Powell, who only months earlier signaled that the Fed had turned its attention toward rate cuts, said progress on taming inflation had stalled. He did, however, add that it was unlikely the central bank’s next move would be a rate increase—a remark some CFOs seemed to take with a grain of salt.

High rates affect companies in various ways—for instance, leading to higher debt costs but also higher interest income. As rates remain aloft, companies must ensure that investments and acquisitions generate returns in excess of those higher funding costs. And some companies could face lower demand, particularly in industries where consumers rely on financing, such as housing.

Chief financial officers and other executives have discussed the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates in interviews and quarterly earnings calls. Here are edited excerpts of their comments.

Brian Brown, CFO, Rocket Cos., a mortgage originator

When we sit here today and we look at some of the industry forecasts, a few of them are triangulating around about $1.8 trillion [in total addressable market]. That feels high from what we’ve seen in terms of the rate moves. But regardless of that, we’ve shown, because the first quarter was also a challenged market, that we can drive significant profitability through our system and take share.

It’s worth noting, too, that if rates are to stay higher for longer—and let’s say it’s not a $1.8 trillion market, it’s something less than that—there’s a view you can get to pretty easily that actually benefits us even more given our capitalization levels, given our liquidity and some of the investments we’ve made over the past few years in terms of technology to increase capacity. We think that actually bodes really well for us.

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and chief executive, Camping World, an RV retailer

The unfortunate thing and the simplest thing is, when you look at the rate reductions, and we have been planning on rate reductions in our P&L [profit & loss] for the year, and the lack of rate reductions. Unfortunately, for us, something as simple as floor plan interest is going to be $15 million higher than we anticipated at the beginning of the year. That’s $15 million that we have to really work hard to try to find somewhere else.

We do believe that the consumer has started to settle in around where rates are. And that doesn’t mean that they’re accepting it, but they’re not as shell-shocked as when all the rates were moving up in 2023 at a really rapid pace, and people just couldn’t deal with it.

Mark Matheos, CFO, Appian, a business software company

It’s a cloud in the sky. It’s not enough to derail anything. Our proposals to these large customers often involve multimillion dollars of savings that they’re going to get when they go live on Appian. But oftentimes we have to talk to other people like procurement officers, people in finance that aren’t necessarily the ones that are going to be using the application. We have to still get them through it.

In the lower interest rate environment and a couple years ago, this was not the case. It was kind of more of an open checkbook. So, it’s hurdles, and it causes a little bit of a delay in our sales cycles, but it’s not enough to be hugely detrimental, but it’s certainly a background factor.

Aldo Pagliari, CFO, Snap-on, a tool and equipment manufacturer

We issued 30-year debt during Covid. It was the largest dollar amount, $500 million, for Snap-on in its history. And it has a rate of 3.1% and that doesn’t mature until 2050. I can’t beat that, I’m not going to refinance that.

Devina Rankin, CFO, Waste Management, a trash collection and recycling company

Ultimately for us it really is thinking about, when you make an acquisition decision, whether the return on the investment that acquisition provides is a reasonable return over and above your cost of capital. And the higher-for-longer, we’re taking that into account in terms of how we think about what sort of return profile we need to see on acquisition opportunities.

Glenn Schiffman, CFO, Fanatics, a digital sports platform

There’s nothing we are waiting on for the Fed to do. We do three things with our capital, or we aspire to do three things with our capital. One, we invest in our businesses and our margin profile, and our cash balance allows us to continue to invest in our businesses without borrowing money. So our appetite to make more investments may change around the edges [due to interest rates]. But we are still going to invest in our businesses.

We do M&A, and again around the edges, maybe would we think a little bit more carefully about the price we pay? Maybe. But it won’t change the strategic imperative. It won’t change whether we do a deal or not. And the third thing we do with our capital, which we don’t do any of now, but over time we would, is return it to shareholders. But we’re in growth mode. It’s probably three to five years from now.

Lauren StClair, CFO, NerdWallet, a personal finance company

There will be offsetting factors from a revenue perspective. From an operating perspective, higher rates would obviously have more interest income that would hit the P&L, so we would make our current cash balance work a little bit harder for us.

If rates were to go up, and stay higher, if we ever looked at slightly different capital structure or took out debt or leveraged our line of credit, then interest expenses would go up. But I’m very grateful we have a very clean, healthy balance sheet.

Steve Vintz, CFO, Tenable Holdings, a cybersecurity company

If rates go higher, capital would be more expensive, and that would impact corporate spending and that has the potential to impact the top line. Whether it’s cyber or software companies or service companies, that’s one important consideration.

Mark Maurer and Jennifer Williams contributed to this article

Write to Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com