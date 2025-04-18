Economy
Mint Primer: What challenges will a good monsoon solve?
SummaryIMD forecasts an above-normal monsoon, which is vital for India’s agriculture and economy. Increased rainfall will potentially lower food inflation, allowing the Reserve Bank of India to reduce interest rates and stimulate consumption.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an above normal monsoon this year. That should be music to the ears of the policy makers. Mint looks at the importance of a good monsoon and how it will solve some challenges the Indian economy is facing now.
