How was the monsoon in recent years?

The monsoon in 2024 was the best in four years. As per IMD’s end of monsoon data, the country received 935mm of rainfall as of September 30, 2024. That puts the overall precipitation at 8% more than the LPA, which is 870mm. Last time the country received higher rainfall was in 2020 when it exceeded the normal level by more than 10%. In recent years the Southwest monsoon has not failed to disappoint. Between 2019 and 2024, only in 2023 did the precipitation fall slightly below the LPA at 821mm. In other years it has delivered copious rains.