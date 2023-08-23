What China’s economic troubles mean for the world
Summary
- Pain for Elon Musk; relief for Jerome Powell
Only eight months ago China’s economy was expected to roar back to life. Zero-covid had been abandoned; the country’s shoppers and tourists allowed to roam free. Yet the hoped-for rebound has fizzled out. GDP growth, which some economists had expected to hit an annualised rate of 10% in the second quarter of the year, instead struggled to just over 3%. The economy has tumbled into deflation. A strangely slow official response, and a property crisis that is going from bad to worse, have provoked fears of a prolonged downturn.