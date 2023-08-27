What China’s economic troubles mean for the world

Commodity exporters are especially exposed to China’s slowdown. The country guzzles almost a fifth of the world’s oil, half of its refined copper, nickel and zinc, and more than three-fifths of its iron ore. China’s property woes will mean it requires less of such supplies. That will be a knock for countries such as Zambia, where exports of copper and other metals to China amount to 20% of gdp, and Australia, a big supplier of coal and iron. On August 22nd the boss of bhp, the world’s biggest miner, reported the lowest annual profit for the Australian firm in three years, and warned that China’s stimulus efforts were not producing changes on the ground.