What could possibly go wrong? These are the biggest economic risks for 2022

It’s early for a definite verdict on the omicron variant of Covid-19. Apparently more contagious than its predecessors, it may prove less deadly too. That would help the world get back to something like pre-pandemic normal -- which means spending more money on services. Lockdowns and Covid caution have kept people out of gyms or restaurants, for example, and encouraged them to buy more stuff instead. A rebalancing of spending could boost global growth to 5.1% from the Bloomberg Economics base forecast of 4.7%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}