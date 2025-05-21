What data tells us about births and deaths in India, in 5 charts
Nandita Venkatesan 4 min read 21 May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SummaryThe government’s latest SRS data, released after a delay, confirms excess deaths in 2021. Mint breaks down what it says about India’s births, deaths, and shifting demographic patterns.
On 7 May, the government released the much-awaited Sample Registration System data, after a gap of three years as opposed to the usual two-year gap, which offered a glimpse into the key trends in births, deaths, fertility, and gender ratio, among others.
