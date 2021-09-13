What do CBDT’s sops  mean for  Air India  sale process?

Section 79 of the Income Tax Act means that following a change in ownership of a company, the new owner cannot carry forward past losses and claim tax rebate against future profits. This would mean that the future owner of Air India can also not claim tax rebates against the huge pile of debt it will have on taking over the carrier. But the finance ministry on Friday clarified that this clause will not be applicable to strategic disinvest-ments where ownership changes from the government to a private firm. The CBDT clarification means bidders may be more willing to carry more debt with Air India and quote a higher enterprise value.