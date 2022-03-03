What do auto sales say about the economy?

The auto sector is on the cusp of recovery even as it faces headwinds such as high commodity prices and the global semiconductor crisis. While automakers are not anticipating any major direct impact of the Ukraine crisis, Icra Ltd highlights that in the event of a drawn-out war, chip availability could be hampered further as Russia and Ukraine are both key suppliers of raw materials. Oil prices have already crossed $100/barrel and can further dent demand for two-wheelers.