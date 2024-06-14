What do you do with 191bn frozen euros owned by Russia?

Would this work? One difficulty is that an international body would still have to determine precisely how much Ukraine is owed. Perhaps the UN General Assembly could enlist the World Bank to crunch the numbers. But this would require careful diplomacy on behalf of the West, as well as the support of France and Germany, which have so far been unimpressed by suggestions involving creative interpretations of international law. Mr Buchheit argues the shift in approach is not quite as big as it might appear at first. The West has already gone quite far by freezing assets and making clear that it will not give them back unless reparations are paid. As he notes: “Russia won’t pay reparations. War reparations are paid by the vanquished to the victor, and this situation does not end with the Ukrainian flag flying over the Kremlin." In effect, he argues, the West has already taken the assets.