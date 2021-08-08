What does July PMI say about the Indian economy?

In February 2020, the composite PMI was 57.6, falling to 7.2 in April with the imposition of nationwide lockdown. With the staggered lifting of curbs in June 2020, the composite PMI showed signs of recovery, crossing the 50 threshold in September 2020. The August 2020 manufacturing PMI was 52.0. But services PMI crossed 50 only in October 2020. Following fresh lockdowns during the second wave, the composite PMI in May 2021 again slumped to 48.1. With the easing of curbs, manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high of 55.3 in July, though composite PMI and services PMI are 49.2 and 45.4, respectively.