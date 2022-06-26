Home / Economy / What does our current account deficit show?
What does our current account deficit show?
2 min read.12:29 AM ISTJagadish Shettigar,Pooja Misra
The data for the country’s current account balance for the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22 shows a decrease in the deficit to 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2.6% of GDP in Q3 FY 2021-22. Mint analyses the situation.
A current account is a key component of balance of payments, which is the account of transactions or exchanges made between entities in a country and the rest of the world. This includes a nation’s net trade in products and services, its net earnings on cross border investments including interest and dividends, and its net transfer payments such as remittances and foreign aid. A current account deficit (CAD) arises when the value of goods and services imported exceeds the value of exports, while the trade balance refers to the net balance of export and import of goods or merchandise trade.
What has been the recent trend?
In Q4 FY 2021-22, CAD improved to 1.5% of GDP or $13.4 billion from 2.6% of GDP in Q3 FY 2021-22 ($22.2 billion). The difference between the value of goods imported and exported fell to $54.48 million in Q4FY 2021-22 from $59.75 million in Q3 FY2021-22. However, based on robust performance by computer and business services, net service receipts rose both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis. Remittances by Indians abroad also rose. The trade deficit widened in 2021-22 and the current account balance for FY 2021-22 recorded a deficit of 1.2% of GDP against a surplus of 0.9% in FY 2020-21.
What are the reasons for the current account deficit?
Intensifying geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions leading to crude oil and commodity prices soaring globally have been exerting upward pressure on the import bill. A rise in prices of coal, natural gas, fertilizers, and edible oils have added to the pressure on trade deficit. However, with global demand picking up, merchandise exports have also been rising.
How will a large CAD affect the economy?
A large CAD will result in demand for foreign currency rising, thus leading to depreciation of the home currency. Nations balance CAD by attracting capital inflows and running a surplus in capital accounts through increased foreign direct investments. However, worsening CAD will put pressure on inflow under the capital account. Nevertheless, if an increase in the import bill is because of imports for technological upgradation it would help in long-term development.
Should a widening CAD worry policymakers?
Data shows the trade deficit widened to $24.29 billion in May 2022 from $6.53 billion a year ago. Merchandise exports in May 2022 rose by 20.55% over May 2021, while merchandise imports rose by 62.83%. However, if increasing imports is accompanied by an expansion in industrial production, it is a sign of economic development. Immediately after the covid-19 lockdown, after a long time, the country experienced a current account surplus.
Jagadish Shettigar and Pooja Misra are faculty members at BIMTECH