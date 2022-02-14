What does rising public debt mean for  the economy?

The Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio for FY22 was 59.9%, while budget estimates for FY23 have pegged it at 60.2%—on account of increased government borrowings to deal with the pandemic. It had declined from 51% in FY13 to 48.1% in FY19. According to the Reserve Bank of India, states’ debt-to-GDP ratio is also likely to be 31% in FY22, higher than the estimated 20%, which will lead to a debt-to-GDP ratio of approximately 90.9%. According to the International Monetary Fund, India’s debt-to-GDP ratio for 2020 was 89.60% as against 74.08% in 2019 and was projected to rise to a record of 90.6% in FY22.