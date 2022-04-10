What drove income tax collections growth in the pandemic year

Is this growth sustainable? The government has budgeted gross tax revenues to grow by 10% in FY23 over the revised estimates for the previous year. It has budgeted for a 13.6% increase in collections from direct taxes and 5.6% from indirect taxes. The gross tax revenue buoyancy is at 0.9 – direct and indirect tax buoyancies have been budgeted at 1.2 and 0.5. Further, the budget estimate of the tax to GDP ratio in FY23 is 10.7%. That is way too low for a country as large as India and more conservative than the actual FY22 figure. The excessively optimistic budget estimates in the recent past drawing criticism have made the government conservative probably. Or, perhaps, it does not see the momentum in collections sustaining, with the base effect no longer favourable and the one-time gains of digitalization not durable. Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has said while talking about the collections, that getting such high figures of buoyancy will not be easy for now.