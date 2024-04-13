What economists miss about inflation
SummaryPrices aren’t rising as fast as they were in 2022, but consumers tend to have a long time horizon.
Many economists and political commentators wonder why U.S. consumers continue to feel they are suffering from inflation, although the annual rate of inflation dropped sharply during 2023 and is still well below its peak in the summer of 2022.
