What every investor should understand about stagflation—but often doesn’t

How long must you be willing to hold your bond fund to immunize yourself from higher interest rates? According to a formula derived by Martin Leibowitz, managing director at Morgan Stanley, you must hold it for one year less than twice the fund’s duration target. This formula helps to explain why long-term Treasurys performed so poorly between 1966 and 1982: Assuming they had an average duration of 20 years, the required holding period would have been 39 years, more than twice as long as the stagflation era. If your desired holding period is in the neighborhood of 10 to 15 years, therefore, and you want to take advantage of this formula, you must stick with a bond ladder or bond fund with a duration target of around five to seven years. Intermediate-term bonds, in other words.