What explains the record dividend by RBI for FY24
Net interest income soared to ₹2.1 trillion by the end of March 2024, led by the RBI's income from foreign sources
Total expenditure fell 56.3% on year to ₹64,694.33 crore in FY24, largely due to lower provisions.
NEW DELHI:The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported a massive 141% surge in its net income for the financial year 2024 (FY24), driven by a decline in expenditures, particularly lower provisions. This impressive increase in net income paved the way for the announcement of a record dividend by the central bank.