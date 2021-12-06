What  explains  the sharp increase in Nov  trade deficit?

Most economists are revising their current account deficit (CAD) forecasts upward. The sharp drop in crude oil prices may reduce the upward pressure on imports, but coal imports are likely to be higher than usual because of low inventory. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, last week, said with its revised Brent crude forecast of $73.5 per barrel, it is revising its CAD for FY22 to 1.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 1.1% estimated earlier. IDBI First Bank said it has revised CAD to 1.6% of GDP from 1.4% of GDP for FY22.