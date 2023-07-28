What Fed Hikes? Much of America’s Consumer Debt Still Riding Ultralow Interest
Summary
- A huge chunk of consumer debt still carries fixed rates made before 2022
In the depths of the pandemic, Alex and Cynthia Durbin refinanced their mortgage at 2.75%. They built up their savings by spending less, then paid off a car loan and student debt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×