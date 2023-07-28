Americans locked in ultralow rates on debt such as mortgages and auto loans in the decade-plus that followed the 2008 financial crisis. Though rates on some loans such as credit cards are rising with the Fed’s hikes, a huge chunk of consumer debt carries the low yields on offer a few years ago. That has allowed many households to continue spending, which has kept the economy going strong despite predictions of a recession. The U.S. economy grew 2.4% in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

