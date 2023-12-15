What Fed Rate Cuts Mean for Home Buyers in 2024

Getting a mortgage should be slightly less painful in 2024.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it expected to cut interest rates three times next year. The Fed’s forecast brings a dose of holiday cheer to hopeful home buyers who have felt squeezed out of the market.
If you have been in the hunt for a new home, but couldn’t stomach mortgage rates pushing 8% this year, the Fed’s move will make your mortgage payments cheaper. Though the impact won’t be immediate, rates are nearly certain to come down if the Fed sticks to its forecast.
For those who did get a mortgage at a higher rate this year, the math on refinancing could become a no-brainer. And if you have been reluctant to sell, lower rates could mean a much hotter market this spring.
Over the past two years, a string of rate increases by the Fed stung hopeful buyers by making mortgages much more expensive. At one point recently, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was above 8%. Just a few years ago, a mortgage under 3% was possible.
The difference between an 8% mortgage and a 3% mortgage on the same 30-year $500,000 loan is about $1,560 a month, according to Ted Rossman, a consumer-spending analyst at Bankrate.
To be fair, the mortgage market doesn’t work as quickly as the stock market.
After the Fed decision, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.95% as of Dec. 14, according to Freddie Mac.
But mortgage rates should come down gradually and continue to decline throughout the year to the mid-6% range, said Redfin economist Chen Zhao.
Here’s what home buyers and homeowners might want to consider right now:
Will interest-rate cuts make homes more affordable?
Prospective home buyers should generally be pleased by the Fed’s announcement. Higher mortgage rates had a chilling effect on the home market, and the Fed is now on a path to lower rates sooner than expected, economists said.
The Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates directly, but rate cuts lower the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which in turn would lower the cost of a mortgage.
In addition to simply lowering your monthly costs, lower rates should also convince more homeowners to sell, offering buyers more choice. If supply increases more than demand, then prices could even drop a small amount, said Zhao.
Buyers should manage their expectations, however. We are unlikely to see the 3% mortgage rates that were available in the pandemic-era soon.
Aspiring buyers will also still likely face a shortage of desirable homes for sale as home building remains relatively low and many existing owners are reluctant to part with the low rates they locked in years ago, say economists and consumer analysts.
Falling rates would also mean buyers could have more competition.
“Home buyers should be mindful of the fact that if they are hoping to buy a home as soon as rates fall, they aren’t the only ones," said Matt Vernon, head of consumer lending at Bank of America.
Is it better to wait a bit longer for rates to fall, say to the end of 2024?
The overwhelming guidance from financial advisers is to not try to time the housing market.
Consider your personal finances above all else when deciding whether or not to buy, said Erik Baskin, a financial planner in Dayton, Ohio.
If you have a stable job, little consumer debt and it is important to your family to live in a certain area, it might make sense for you to buy right away, he said.
If this means your mortgage rate is high, remember that you might be able to refinance to a lower rate later.
For now, the key is to position yourself to act quickly when the right house does come along. In advance of making an offer, buyers can check their credit score and history to ensure that there aren’t any errors and research various loan options, said Emily Irwin, senior director of advice for Wells Fargo.
What do the rate moves mean for homeowners who want to refinance?
About 82% of U.S. homeowners have mortgages with an interest rate below 5%, according to Redfin.
This means that even if mortgage rates fall to between 5% and 6% next year, a majority of mortgage holders might not benefit from refinancing, said Catherine Swanson, associate director of home and mortgage at Credit Karma.
To make refinancing worthwhile, consider how the closing costs and the break-even point—the time it will take you to recover the money it costs to refinance—will affect your overall finances, said Vernon at Bank of America. The closing costs on a mortgage refinance for a single-family home averaged $2,375 in 2021, according to ClosingCorp.
The other thing to keep in mind is that rates might be falling steadily. If you jump to refinance at 5.5% and rates fall below 5% a few months later, you might regret it.
Preston Caldwell, chief U.S. economist at Morningstar, said those looking to refinance might be better off if they wait until mortgage rates are back below 5%. Given the fees, you don’t want to refinance above 6% and then have to repeat the process when rates fall further, he said.
What else do home buyers need to consider in 2024?
There is also an impact on rental prices thanks to the Fed and the past few years of building. Redfin’s Zhao said 2024 is a year where rents are unlikely to rise and might fall a bit in some places due to new construction.
The median U.S. asking rent declined 2.1% year over year in November to $1,967, according to Redfin.
If a buyer is having a hard time finding the right home, renting might be a more attractive option than in other years, she said.
