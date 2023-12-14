What Grade Does the Fed Get for 2023?

Consequently, there are serious debates among policy makers and observers about the next step in the Fed’s battle. Hopes for a “soft landing" have increased, but the elusive goal of achieving a soft landing is still not assured. Financial markets, businesses and, most important, the American consumer, seem to have been able to withstand the Fed’s pivot to aggressive hikes reasonably well, but there are fissures evident in the housing, banking and manufacturing sectors. Some argue that the year’s spate of labor unrest has been exacerbated, if not caused, by both the buildup of inflation pressures and the Fed’s aggressive rate increases—both of which did the most direct damage to middle-income Americans.