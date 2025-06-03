Mint Primer | GST mop-up: The signals for India’s economy & taxes
Summary
Recent GST collections exceeding ₹2 trillion signify a recovering economy with increased domestic consumption. Experts believe it's an opportune moment for rationalizing GST rates, aiming to simplify the tax structure and respond to rising import GST concerns.
Goods and services tax (GST) collections are buoyant, exceeding ₹2 trillion in the past two months. Mint looks at what they indicate about the state of the economy. Is it time to go ahead with the overdue rationalization of GST rates?
