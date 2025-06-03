Is it time for GST rate rationalization?

Yes. The government has always maintained that the GST Council would initiate the simplification of the GST rate structure once the indirect tax stabilizes. Now that it has, the government should cut down the multiple rates that complicates the tax. Experts see the possibility of two changes. The 12% tariff rate, which accounts for less than 4% of GST revenue, could be ended and the compensation cess, levied on tobacco and auto sales, could end as of March 2026 or continue under a new name such as health cess or a green cess.